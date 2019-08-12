Chaya Singh to play meaty role in Vishal’s next

Chennai: ‘Manmadharasa’ fame Chaya Singh chose to character role in the recent past. Currently the actress is busy working in Hansika’s Maha and Vijay Antony starrer Tamilarasan.

Buzz is that she has been approached to play a meaty role in Vishal’s next film, being directed by Sundar C. Sources say that an official announcement will be made in the coming weeks.

Sundar C and Vishal come together for third time after Madha Gaha Raja and Aambala. Tamannaah plays the heroine in the movie. Major portions of the film were shot in Rajasthan and Tamannaah will be seen playing a role of an army officer in the film.