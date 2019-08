Chennai: Chennai 2000 Plus Trust is conducting Aadi Isai Thiruvizha at Arusuvai auditorium, Somasundaram Street, off North Usman Road, T Nagar, Chennai.

Today’s programme includes a┬álec-dem on Devaram-Carnatic-Thirai Isai connection at 6 pm by musician Simham Kumar.

Embar Kannan and ‘Keyboard’ Sathya present the programme ‘Ilayarajavin Isaipayanam’ at 6.45 pm.

A note from Chennai 2000 Plus Trust president R Rangaraj says all are welcome. For details, call him on 98410 10821.