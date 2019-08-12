Pooja Vidhanam workshop held in Chennai

Chennai: To commemorate the festival season, the Mylapore Trio S Amarnath, S Surendranath, S Aparna, Sugathan and members of Sri Sumukhi Rajasekharan Memorial Foundation organised the 16th year Pooja Vidhanam, an innovative workshop for women.

According to a release, the workshop was organised exclusively for the Members of ‘Kadambari’, a Group of Women for two hours at new flat in Venus Colony, Alwarpet with an intention to spread the cultural and spiritual values on 20 July. During the event, the significance and rare information about the poojas were explained.

Surendranath gave a lecture demonstration on Alankaram, beautifying Amman Face, making Pillayar Kodai, and made traditional made the traditional Thazhampoo Jadai. Aparna demonstrated the making of ‘Panju Vastram’ in the most conventional method. Sugathan demonstrated the process of preparing homemade Kanmaiy (eyetex) which is harmless and can be used by women.

During the event, Varalakshi Amman was brought on procession in a traditional manner from the Verandah entrance to the Pooja medai by the women, around 20 women participated in the event, the release added.