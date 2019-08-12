Preeti Sai Krishnamani’s vocal arangetram held in Chennai

Chennai: Preeti Sai Krishnamani, a US resident shishya of the MLV School of Music, Mandaveli performed her Carnatic vocal arangetram, 27 July (Saturday) at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

According to a release, the chief guest for the event was Bhushany Kalyanaraman.

For three years, Preeti has been under the tutelage of Yogam Santhanam, a prominent disciple of M L Vasanthakumari. In the arangetram, Preeti was accompanied by Usha Rajagopalan on the violin, Madipakkam P Suresh on mridangam and Madipakkam A Murali on ghatam.