SIIMA: Zatrix wins best music composer award

Chennai: Young musician Zatrix aka Surya won the award for best music composer for the short film Megam Sellum Thooram in the recently-concluded SIIMA awards.

Directed by Vignesh Kumar, a former associate of director Shankar, Megam Sellum Thooram was released in Tamil and Telugu. 17-year-old Zatrix was the composer.

An avid lover of music, Zatrix was signed to work for a record label in London last year and his tunes were used by Amazon, Apple iTunes among others. says Zatrix, “Music is my passion and I want to achieve more. It is a positive beginning.”