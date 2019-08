Chennai: Sree Krishnarpanam Seva Trust, Nanganallur, oragnised a week-long Bhagavatha Sapthaham, performed by S Raguveera Bhattacharyar, between 22 and 28 July.

On the concluding day, 28 July, at Ranjani Hall, Nanganallur, Raguveera Bhattacharyar was honoured with the Sree Krishna Seva award by the trust, in association with the family of Sundaram Meenakshi, who sponsored the Sapthaham, said a press release.