Thambraas conducts Radha Kalyanam in Chennai

Chennai: Nanganallur Thamizhnadu Brahmin Association (Thambraas) conducted the fifth edition of Radha Kalyanam recently.

A press release said, “Over 1,500 devotees participated in the programme that started at 8 am with Vigneshwara pooja and Vishnu Sahasranama. Following which Radha Kalyanam was performed by Jayaraman Bhagavathar troupe. As part of it, devitional songs, bharatanatyam, kolattam and bhajans were held. Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital had organised free eye camp. On Sunday, BJP State secretary K T Raghavan took part in an interaction.”