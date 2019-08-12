Vikranth’s ‘Bakrid’ to release 23 August

Chennai: Actor Vikranth starrer ‘Bakrid’ is set for release 23 August. It is directed by Jagadeesan Subbu of Sigai fame and is said revolving about the bond shared between a camel and a man.

The story revolves around a stray camel that enters the life of a farmer portrayed by Vikranth and how he strives to save the animal. The camel used in the movie is called Sarah and it is from Rajasthan.

The movie was shot in Chennai, Maharashtra, Pune, Rajasthan, and Goa.

The movie has Vasundhra essaying Vikranth’s pair. Bollywood actor Rohit Pathak, Baby Shrutika play crucial roles. Music is by D Imman.