Cong leaders divided over Rajini’s remarks

Chennai: Sivagangai M P Karti Chidambaram has said superstar Rajinikanth would not have supported the BJP in the Kashmir issue, if he had read the country’s history.

“Rajini has appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah citing examples from epics. He would not have done the same if he had known the country’s history. Rajini should also speak on issues such as NEET, NEXT and Sri Lanka,” he said.

Responding to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s comments about his father and former Union Minister P Chidambaram, Karti said the Chief Minister should talk with political decency. TNCC president K S Alagiri has already attacked Rajinikanth, even as senior Congress leader Karate Thiyagarajan wanted to know whether Alagiri would ask Chidambaram and DMK president M K Stalin to talk against Rajini.