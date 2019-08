Chennai: A man who ran a plywood shop at Periamet died in a freak accident last evening.

According to police, the shop was run by two brother Vikash Jain (24) and Lokesh Jain who lived in Veerappa

Street, Sowcarpet.

Yesterday, Vikash tried to take plywood kept on rack in the shop when the sheets tumbled and fell on him. He was rushed to Government Stanley Hospital where he passed away. Egmore police have registered a case.