Man found dead at CMBT

Posted on by NT Bureau

Chennai: A man was found dead at a platform at Koyambedu bus terminus at 7 am today.

According to police, Suresh Kumar (39) of Tiruppur alerted the police that a man was lying motionless at platform 3.
Officials rushed to the spot and confirmed he was dead.

An identity card of a private company which he was holding identified him as Mahendiran (57) of Othavadai Street,
Kodambakkam. When police contacted the organisation they claimed Mahendiran left the job a year ago. It is said he
did not have family or relatives.

His body was sent to Government Kilpauk Hospital for postmortem to find the cause of death.

NT Bureau

