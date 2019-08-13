Man found dead at CMBT

Chennai: A man was found dead at a platform at Koyambedu bus terminus at 7 am today.

According to police, Suresh Kumar (39) of Tiruppur alerted the police that a man was lying motionless at platform 3.

Officials rushed to the spot and confirmed he was dead.

An identity card of a private company which he was holding identified him as Mahendiran (57) of Othavadai Street,

Kodambakkam. When police contacted the organisation they claimed Mahendiran left the job a year ago. It is said he

did not have family or relatives.

His body was sent to Government Kilpauk Hospital for postmortem to find the cause of death.