3-day football tournament in Chennai for under-16 boys

Chennai: Don Bosco Youth Centre (Broadway) will organise Fr Mohanraj Invitation Football Tournament for under-16 boys from 15 to 18 August at Don Bosco Youth Centre (DBYC), Broadway.

According to a release, the tournament will be inaugurated by rector and director, DBYC, Edwin George, 15 August at 1.45 pm. The matches will begin 2 pm.

Sixteen teams will be participating in the tournament in which all the matches will be played as knockout. The semi-final is scheduled for 18 August in the morning and finals will be played in the evening the same day.