Interschool oratorical competition held in Chennai

Chennai: Jaigopal Garodia Vivekananda Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Anna Nagar conducted the ’12th City level interschool Oratorical Competition’ in all three languages (Tamil, English & Hindi) on 8 August (Thursday) comprising of Government, Government Aided, Chennai Schools under category 1, and CBSE, Matriculation/Anglo Indian Schools under category 2.

A press release said, “Totaly 157 students from 66 schools participated. Prizes were given separately for both categories in all three languages. The first prize is Rs 2,000, second prize is Rs 1,500 and third prize is Rs 1,000 and two consolation prizes of Rs 500 each.”

Competitions started at 9.30 am. Professors from various colleges acted as judges. Pachaiyappas College, English professor U Soundararajan (retired) presided over the valedictory function and distributed prizes. In his address, he inculcated the habit of reading in the younger minds.

JGVV Trust, managing trustee Ashok Kediaji and school principal G Vijayakumar shared the dais.