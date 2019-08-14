Sanjay and Venkata Krishna star for YSCA in Vellore cricket matches

Chennai: Young Star Cricket Academy (YSCA) visited Vellore recently and played three limited overs and one T20 match against Vellore Cricket Association (VCA), in which YSCA won all the matches.

According to a release, P Sanjaykumar, with 10 wickets for 154 runs, headed the bowling chart for YSCA and M Venkata Krishna with 159 runs in four innings topped the batting chart.

Results:

At Organic Farm turf ground

VCA lost to YSCA by six wickets

VCA 68 all out in 22.5 overs (Shailendar 4 for 21, P Sanjay Kumar 4 for 2) lost to YSCA 70 for 4 in 22 overs (M Venkata Krishna 25 not out, Naveen 4 for 33).

Player of the match: P Sanjay Kumar of YSCA

At Thanthai Periyar Polytechnic

YSCA beat VCA by 59 runs

YSCA 231 for 6 in 45 overs (S Anandkumar 49, Pranesh Ram 73 not out, Naveen 4 for 41) beat VCA 182 all out in 40.1 overs (Naveen 33, Sunil 44, G Raju 46, G Aravind 3 for 28, Shilendar 3 for 31, P Sanjaykumar 2 for 50)

Player of the match: Pranesh Ram of YSCA

At Organic Farm turf ground

VCA lost to YSCA by nine wickets

VCA 153 for 8 in 35 overs (Naveen 39, G Raju 27, P Sanjay Kumar 2 for 20, K Yuvaramakrishnan 2 for 18) lost to YSCA 154 for 1 in 22.4 overs (Vinit Lakhani 62 not out, M Venkata Krishna 60)

Player of the match: M Venkata Krishna of YSCA

T20: YSCA beat VCA by 51 runs

YSCA 166 for 5 in 20 overs (Arivalagan 40, M Venkata Krishna 51, Raghavendra 28 not out) beat VCA 115 for 5 in 20 overs (Naveen 45, Vignesh 26, M Venkata Krishna 3 for 11)

Player of the match: M Venkata Krishna of YSCA