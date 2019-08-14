TNCA City Schools Under-16 tourney: Kishore, Rohan hit centuries

Chennai: A Kishore Kumar (106) smashed a century as Dominic Savio MHSS got the better of St Johns Eng School and Jr College by 42 runs in the TNCA City Schools Under-16 tournament at GE T and D ‘A’ Alstom Ground here Tuesday.

Batting first, the victor made 257 for five courtesy Kishore’s ton. The right-handed batsman hit 17 boundaries and a solitary six during his 64-ball knock. In the second innings, St Johns was 74 for five in 15 overs before close of play.

In another duel, S Rohan (101 not out) struck an unbeaten hundred to propel Sri Sankara SSS to a 49-run success over Sri Padma Sarangapani HSS, also on run rate.

Brief scores:

PSBB SSS ‘B’ 149 for 8 in 28 overs (Akshay Parameswaran 42) beat A V Meiyappan MHSS 79 in 18.1 overs (M J Sharvajayan 36, Puranam Vikram 3/19);

Maharishi Vidya Mandir SSS ‘A’ 122 for 8 in 26 overs (N K Akash 33*, H Rakesh Roshan 3/26) beat Chettinad Vidyashram ‘B’ 89 for 9 in 26 overs (S Sarvesh 3 for 15);

Dominic Savio MHSS 257 for 5 in 30 overs (A Kishore Kumar 106, M Naveen 63*) beat St Johns Eng School & Jr College 74 for 5 in 15 overs;

Jawahar Vidyalaya SSS ‘B’ 39 in 12.3 overs (S Sriram 4/17, M Vidyuth Krishna 4/6) lost to DAV Public School 40 for no loss in 3.3 overs;

Sri Sankara SSS 173 for 4 in 30 overs (S Rohan 101*) beat Sri Padma Sarangapani HSS 61 for 1 in 19 overs;

PS SSS 249 for 3 in 30 overs (Arnav Chauhan 69*, M Ayush 55, Mukund L Bharadwaj 52*, Anirudh Narayanan 48) beat Terapanth Jain Vidyalaya 73 in 23.2 overs (B Aashish 38, Ashwath Srikant 4/24).