Chennai: The 104th Aadi Festival was celebrated at the Nagathamman temple recently. According to a release, during the festival, Mylai Nanbargal group organised Kolam contest in which a large number of people participated and decorated the premises of the temple with colourful kolam in different patterns.

People around the neighbourhood volunteered as the judges for this competition and out of 71 participants, they selected the best ten out of it as the winners.