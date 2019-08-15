Thomson announces price drop on television models

Chennai: While Flipkart’s national shopping days is still on, Thomson announces price drop on all its smart and non-smart television models.

According to a press release, ‘Thomson full smart television price starts from Rs 10,999 and official android television from Rs 28,999.’

SPPL CEO and exclusive brand licensee of Thomson in India, Avneet Singh Marwah, said ‘Our constant effort is to equip Indian consumer with the most evolving technology while keeping the affordability in mind. Thomson will keep at it and ensure every Indian household is able to bring home a smart Tv without burning a hole in their pocket.’