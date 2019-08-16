Ammu Abhirami of ‘Ratsasan’-fame joins Dhanush’s ‘Asuran’

Ammu Abhirami, who shot to fame with her role in Ratsasan, has been roped in to play an important role in Dhanush’s Asuran.

The actress made the announcement with a tweet and a picture of herself with director Vetrimaaran.

Asuran also features Manju Warrier, who will be making her Tamil debut with the film.

Balaji Sakthivel, Ken Karunas and Pasupathi have also been brought on board for key roles in the film.

Asuran, produced by S Thanu under his banner V Creations, will hit the screens 4 October.