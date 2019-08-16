Devotee from Delhi donates Rs 1 crore to Tirumala temple

Tirupati: Srinivasa Krishna from New Delhi visited the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala and donated Rs 1 crore to the temple official.

Krishna offered prayer at the Lord Balaji temple along with his family members and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the official, and requested it to be used for the free meal trust that is run by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

It is to be noted that last week, two US-based NRI friends had donated Rs 14 crore for different public welfare trusts run by the TTD. Earlier this month, a devotee, hailing from Hyderabad made an offering of Rs 1.1 crore to the trust.