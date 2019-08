Chennai: Manav Seva Trust, K K Nagar provided free consultation for senior citizens by clarifying their doubts on Income-Tax filing or claims on 10 August, from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Manav Seva Trust functions at Sri Sankara Nilayam, 658/20, 47th Street, Ninth Sector, K K Nagar.

For details, contact 98406 28787/044 2366 1150/97899 60556.