Murugadoss unveils Trsiha’s ‘Raangi’ second look

Chennai: Director A R Murugadoss unveiled the second look poster of Trisha’s Raangi Thursday.

The movie is written and directed by his former assistant, M Saravanan of Engeyum Eppodhum-fame.

In the poster, the actress is seen holding a gun with bleeding hands. The poster went viral on social media and opened to positive response from netizens. The poster also reveals that the story is by Murugadoss. The film is in its final stages of completion.

C Sathya has been roped in to compose the tunes for the movie with K A Shakthivel operating the camera.

Trisha was last seen in Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta. she is also simultaneously shooting for Sugar, directed by debutant director Sumanth Radhakrishnan.

She also has 1818, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual directed by Rithun Sagar in her kitty. This film is said to be set against the backdrop of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Apart from these, her films Garjanai and Paramapada Vilayattu will hit the screens soon.