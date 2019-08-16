Nithya not for rom-com debut in B-town

Chennai: Though actress Nithya Menen is well-known in the south Indian film industry, she made her Bollywood debut with the multi-starrer Mission Mangal that features four other actresses along with Akshay Kumar which released Thursday.

Nithya, in a recent interview, said she did not want to debut in a conventional rom-com. “My choice of films from the beginning was unconventional, maybe because I never wanted to become an actor. It was not my biggest dream. I did a film because I loved the story. So, when I decided to debut in Bollywood, I was not really looking for a conventional rom-com,” Nithya said.

“For me, a film has to bigger than an actor. That is the only way we can make good films. A film becomes mediocre when the actor becomes bigger than the story. It creates an imbalance. For me, the story matters,” Nithya added.

Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti. Nithya shares screen space with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and Kirti Kulhari.