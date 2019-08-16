Normalcy returns to Kerala; isolated rain in parts of Karnataka

Thiruvananthapuram/Bengaluru: While Kerala received less intense rain yesterday, Karnataka witnessed isolated and scattered rain in North interior areas and widespread shower in coastal and Malnad regions.

The death toll in both the States combined is 170 with those missing are 48.

In Kerala

In a major relief to the people of Kerala, flood water started receding in many low-lying areas. Red alerts were not sounded in the State as it returned to normalcy.

According to a media report, since 8 August, 108 people have died in rain-related incidents, 34 people are missing.

In Kerala, search operations continued at Kavalappara in Malappuram and Puthumala in Wayanad, where a series of landslides had wiped out two villages last week, to trace those who were feared to have been buried alive. Search operations are on in Puthumala and Kavalappara.

An ‘orange alert’ was sounded in northern districts of Kannur and Kasaragod yesterday, and ‘yellow alert’ (heavy rainfall) has been issued in Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod today. 1,82,600 people are still sheltered in 1,029 relief camps.

The maximum number of deaths was reported in Northern Malapuram district – 45 – and 26 people are still missing. The number of deaths in Kozhikode is 17 and Wayanad 12 deaths with 7 missing. One person is reported missing in Kottayam. As per a government update, 11,901 houses have been partially damaged and 1,115 fully damaged.

The State government has announced a package of flood compensation with an immediate financial aid of up to Rs 10,000 each to all affected families. A mosque in north Kerala has offered its prayer hall to perform autopsy of the people who were killed in a massive landslide at a nearby village last week.

In Karnataka, the flood situation has improved considerably. There was isolated and scattered rain in North interior Karnataka while coastal and Malnad regions experienced widespread rain. The death toll has gone up to 62 and 14 persons are reportedly missing. About 103 taluks in 22 districts have been affected. 71,234 houses have been damaged and 943 relief camps have been opened.

A media report said, 6.97 lakh people have been evacuated till date by Fire and Emergency, SDRF, NDRF and Army.