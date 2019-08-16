November release for Mirchi Siva’s ‘Sumo’

Chennai: Mirchi Shiva is gearing up for the release of his next film, Sumo. The movie is written by Shiva and directed by Hosimin.

The makers have almost shot 35 days of the film in Japan and they have roped in ex-Sumo player Yoshinori Tashiro to play a pivotal role. Sumo also has Yogi Babu, and V T V Ganesh in key roles.

Sharing the screen space with Shiva as his love interest is Priya Anand. They had paired up onscreen for Vanakkam Chennai a few years ago and Sumo will be their second outing together.

Produced by Ishari Ganesh, Rajiv Menon cranks the camera for the film and Nivas K Prasanna is composing the music. The makers have almost completed the shoot for this comic caper scheduled to hit the screens November.

Earlier, the film’s first look was released by actor, producer and director Venkat Prabhu in its official Twitter account.