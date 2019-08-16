Pondy Lt Guv hails Modi’s call for eliminating single-use plastics

Puducherry: Former IPS officer and Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi yesterday praised Prime Minister’s Independence Day speech.

Puducherry government had on 2 August banned single-use plastic materials.

In a Whatsapp message, Bedi said Modi’s call would encourage a huge number of cloth bag manufacturing industries and in turn the Swachh Bharat initiative.

She further noted that Modi’s appeal would also encourage availability of water. “Rural employment would soar and newspaper bags can also be made for better use and this augurs well for wage based employment,” she added in her message.