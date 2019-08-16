Sivaji’s ‘Karnan’ inspired Arjun to act in ‘Kurukshetram’

Kurukshetra , bankrolled by Muniratna, touted to be the most expensive production in the history of Kannada cinema and first historical film made in 3D, released Thursday.

Producer Thanu released the Tamil version Kurukshetram featuring Darshan, Arjun and Sneha in the lead roles. Arjun, who essays the character of Karnan, says that he was inspired by Sivaji Ganesan who acted in the benchmark film Karnan 55 years ago.

“Kurukshetram differs in one major way from the tales of yore, as it projects the battle from Duryodhana’s point of view. Kannada star Darshan portrays the character in his landmark 50th outing. I was very happy when the makers approached me to perform Karnan and it was totally a new experience for me,” said Arjun.

On Sivaji Ganesan’s I, Arjun says, “I have watched Karnan several times. It is one of my favourite movies. And it was a role made memorable by legendary Sivaji Ganesan sir. Yes, his exceptional performance was one of the motivational factors to accept the film. Here in Kurukshetram, the character is more detailed.”

It took a lot of preparations in terms of looks, make-up and costumes, according to reports. “We also got trained for the specialised action sequences. When you watch the war sequences and other scenes in 3D, you will realise its grandeur and splendour,” Arjun added. The film is directed by Naganna.