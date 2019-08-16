TN Guv hosts ‘At Home’ reception on I-Day

Chennai: On the 73rd Independence Day yesterday, Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit hosted the customary reception ‘At Home’ at Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal and State Ministers participated in the event and cultural events were held.

On the occasion, the Governor paid tributes to freedom fighters who had silently undergone suffering during the struggle. He said that it was important to utilise the hard won freedom for the benefit of people. Poverty should be eliminated and employment opportunities must be available to all, he further added.

Addressing the gathering, Purohit praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dynamic leadership. He said India was on a proud forward march in the comity of nations. A fastest growing emerging economy of the world, India is on the cusp of reaping benefits of the demographic dividend, he said, adding that considering the huge wealth of talent the future of the nation promises to be even rosier. “It is in our hands to make that happen.

“When the nation of 125 crore people moved forward, it would not only dominate the world, but also leave everybody behind and that in my view is the concept of new India that is emerging,” said the Governor.