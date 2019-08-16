Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Sanga Tamizhan’ is a mass action flick

Chennai: Vijay Sethupathi’s Sanga Tamizhan official teaser was released Thursday and netizens are going gaga over Sethupathi’s stylish ‘mass’ look which is filled with intense dialogues and action scenes. Directed by Vijay Chandar, Sanga Tamizhan has Vijay Sethupathi playing dual roles for the first time.

Also starring Nivetha Pethuraj and Raashi Khanna, Sanga Tamizhan‘s cast includes, Nassar, Sriman, and Ashutosh Rana in supporting roles. Bankrolled by Vijaya Productions, the film has Velraj handling the cinematography and Praveen K L in charge of editing duties.

Sanga Tamizhan also marks composer duo Vivek-Mervin’s first collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi.