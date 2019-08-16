Vijay to get into shape for his 64th film

Chennai: Thalapathy Vijay’s 64 to go on floors from the first week of October, according to reports. Vijay has completed the shoot for his magnum opus, sports action entertainer Bigil, which is all set to hit the screens during Deepavali.

Sources say that Vijay has started dubbing for the film and will complete it by the end of this month.

Then, he will take a month-long break during which the actor is reportedly planning to get into shape for his new film with Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram-fame.

The makers have approached Kiara Advani to play the romantic interest of Vijay in the film. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music and Sathyan Sooryan will handle the camera.