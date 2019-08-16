Yediyurappa to visit Shah in Delhi to finalise cabinet expansion

Bengaluru: Weeks after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, B S Yediyurappa yesterday announced he will be visiting BJP president Amit Shah to discuss and finalise his cabinet’s expansion.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP leader said he will be in Delhi for the next two days. He is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several union ministers to discuss developmental works concerning Karnataka and also seek aid for the flood-ravaged State.

After the Congress-JDS caolition government collapsed, Yediyurappa took oath as the Chief Minister on 26 July and also proved his government’s majority in the assembly on 29 July.

He has been heading a one-man Cabinet. On Independence day, respective Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Tahsildhars in all districts, sub-divisions and taluks, except Bengaluru city, hoisted the national flag.

According to a media report, only 10 to 12 members are likely to be inducted into the Ministry in the first round.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties in Karnataka have slammed the ruling party over the delay in cabinet expansion, terming the situation in the State as ‘Presidents rule.’

Meanwhile, lobbying has also started within the BJP for ministership with supporters of former Minister Baburao Chinchansur, who left Congress and joined the saffron party last year and was instrumental in it defeating Mallikarjun Kharge from Kalburgi in the Lok Sabha polls, meeting Yediyurappa with a demand to induct him into the Ministry.

Responding to a question about alleged delay by the centre in releasing flood relief, Yediyurappa said, “Why delay…there is a calamity in Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka also, they will consider everything…” Karnataka had recently requested the centre to release Rs 3,000 crore as interim relief immediately. According to the government, 103 taluks in 22 districts have been affected by floods and incessant rains in the past few days.