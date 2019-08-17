Actor Kishore turns producer with Tamil-Kannada bilingual film

Aadukalam -fame Kishore, who was last seen in House Owner is turning a producer now. He teams up with his close friend and actress Anupama Kumar in his production pursuit, which he announced on his birthday.

A bilingual, it is titled Kadhavu in Tamil and Kadha in Kannada.

Kishore and Anupama will be acting in lead roles in Kadhavu.

The film honours legendary filmmakers Alfred Hitchcock and Stanley Kubrick. Shot extensively in black and white, Kadhavu reportedly talks about the dark nooks of the human mind, that fine line between sanity and insanity, the coexistence of the yin and the yang, etc.