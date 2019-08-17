Back in action

Chennai: Ravi Shastri has been reappointed head coach of the men’s senior national team by the Indian cricket board (BCCI) for an extended two-year term that will conclude in November 2021.

Shastri, who took over as the head coach in July 2017 on a two-year contract, was a direct entry into the interview process that took place in Mumbai.

Shastri’s new stint will involve two T20 World Cups, to be played in successive years – next year in Australia and then in India in 2021. In his first stint (as team director), India reached the semi-finals in 2016.

Shastri has no T20 franchise coaching experience, unlike Hesson, Moody and Robin, who all have been involved in coaching roles in domestic T20 tournaments for several years. The head coach could be consulted before finalising the three assistant coaches – batting, bowling and fielding.

India is currently touring West Indies. They have already won the T20 and ODI series convincingly. Shastri, who saw Team India reach World Cup semifinals, is at the helm in Carribean tour. Hope the team scale greater heights under his guidance and achieve greater glories.