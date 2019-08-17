Build A Band 8+ IELTS Task that is writing 2 With This Method

When you look at the Task- 2 of this test that is writing of you need to write an essay with a minimum of 250 words on an interest which requires one to present an argument in a format that the instructions lay down. This Task takes about 40 minutes.

The topics are mostly abstract without any right answer. The purpose to notice here is that this task will probably be worth twice as much as Task -1. So, spending some time developing a relevant vocabulary for presenting your views should be a investment that is wise.

Questions Type Details

The sorts of questions you may expect in this Task are given just below and these are merely classification of types.

Discuss both relative sides of a quarrel

Discuss the benefits and drawbacks or advantages or disadvantages

Present your point of look at a concern

Agree or disagree with a statement

Gives grounds for the existence of an issue

Example Questions

Let’s take a quick have a look at some sample questions to know simple tips to develop a vocabulary to answer this Task.

Question 1: “With an population that is increasing through the internet and txt messaging, one on one conversation may be a subject put to rest. As to what extent do you agree?”

Question 2: “Many criminals commit further crimes as soon as these are generally released from prison. What do you believe are the causes with this? What possible solutions can you suggest?”

Question 3: “Some people think that at school discipline should be the job of teachers whereas some believe that it is the parent’s responsibility. Discuss both sides and present your opinion”

These could look like complicated topics which require more than 40 minutes of one’s attention. However, developing a vocabulary with a structure in place can be of good assist in such situations.

So now, let’s try and develop a vocabulary with all the essay structure at heart.

It is critical to build your vocabulary which is also essential to structure your essay the following:

The examiner should be told by this paragraph the flow of the essay and what you’re going to be speaing frankly about. This can help the examiner establish your stand or applying for grants a problem. Listed here is some vocabulary to help you get started on any essay topic-

During my opinion/point of view

I think that

I think that

I am aware that

From my perspective

From my knowledge of the specific situation

I agree

I disagree

I strongly agree

I strongly disagree

It would appear that

It might seem that

This paragraph should always be divided in to one or more paragraph. The main body should continue based on the introduction, detailing out of the reasons for your opinion, supporting it with relevant examples and explanation. Vocabulary you can make use of for it is: