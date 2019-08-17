Samantha to debut in web series

Samantha Akkineni, who is basking in the success of her recent flicks Majili and Oh Baby, is all set to make her debut in digital space.

Buzz is that Amazon Prime is coming up with a big-budget web series and they have already initiated talks with Samantha for the lead role.

A source in the know of things says, “It’s a women-centric content and Samantha has expressed her interest to be a part of it. Post Oh Baby, she wanted to take a break from films. That’s one of the reasons she decided to sign this series.”

The source also reveals that the actress has been offered a huge remuneration as the series will be shot in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.