Suriya’s ‘Soorarai Pottru’ and SK’s ‘Hero’ to release 20 December

Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru is likely to hit the screens on 20 December for the Christmas weekend. His magnum opus action thriller Kaappaan is scheduled to release on 20 September.

Sources say Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru has come out good. Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero is also scheduled to release on 20 December.

In Tamilnadu, both Suriya and Sivakarthikeyan’s pull at the box office is almost equal so this Christmas weekend will be a close contest for both these stars.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru is loosely based on the life story of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. Hero is said to be a racy action thriller which is being directed by Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame.