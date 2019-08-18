NGO in Chennai gives financial assistance to students

Chennai: Service Oriented Friends Team (SOFT), an NGO of Nanganallur, had a triple event recently at Mayura Mini Hall in the temple town.

With its primary objective being ‘reach the poorest of the poor and uplift them’, it offered financial assistance to 15 students.

Senior journalist and president of Chennai 2000-Plus Trust, R Rangaraj, gave away the covers containing cheques and cash.

Students from class 2 up to college level benefited from the contributions that came from the members themselves. Founder-member R Venkatraman said they do not take donations or look for sponsors.

Venkatraman has accepted to take over the educational expenses of one student from class 2 to class 12. He would be spending Rs 6,000 per year on the student.

Another member, M V Raghavan, has taken up the educational expenses of a student from class 3 to class 12 at Rs 7,200 per annum.

He also presented two sets of uniforms to 1 student of Minambakkam Kendriya Vidyalaya.

His sister, Vatsala Santhanam, has adopted eight students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Minambakkam. She would run up bills of around Rs 45,000 per annum for eight students till they complete their school education.

“I am glad to help out the children in whatever way I can,” says Vatsala emotionally as she is unable to send her special child, Anuradha, who has completed class 10, to do further studies.

Chief guest Rangaraj also launched the official website (www.soft.org.in <http://www.soft.org.in/>) of the NGO.

The third event, the family meet, had a fancy quiz and couples quiz, conducted by Venkatraman.

SOFT has been rendering service to people in different forms since the December 2015 floods, said Venkatraman