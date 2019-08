Power shutdown in Chennai 19 August

Chennai: TANGEDCO has announced that electricity supply will be suspended in few places in city, Monday, from 9 am to 4 pm for maintenance work.

According to a press release, the power supply will be resumed even before 4 pm if the works are completed. The power supply will be halted in the following areas.

Avadi: SS Nagar, Vallalar Nagar, Anna street, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Moorthi Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Padmavathi Nagar, STV Nagar and Subramani Nagar.

Rajakilpakkam: Velachery Main Road Part, Bharathi Park Street, IOB Colony, Muthalamman Koil Street, Karnam Street, Kulakkarai Street, Rajeshwari Nagar and Extension, Kamarajar Street, VGN Milano, Manimegalai Street Extension, Ramakrishnapuram Thangakarai Street Area.

Taramani: Velachery Road and Vekatapuram.