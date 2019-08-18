Review: ‘Comali’ – Fun is the word

Chennai: After a couple of action ventures (Tik Tik Tik and Adanga Maru), Jayam Ravi tries his hand at comedy in Comali.

Directed by newcomer Pradeep Ranganathan, the movie speaks about the changes the society faces physically and emotionally from ’90s to today.

He tries convey a strong message that technological advancements have taken away humanity from people.

Comali is a hilarious ride all through. Jayam Ravi in the company of Yogi Babu makes sure that the momentum is not lost anywhere. Credit to the filmmaker for he managed to come out with things that wooed youngsters of ’90s and how they lived a contended life then.

Ravi (Jayam Ravi), a higher secondary student in 1999, falls in love with his classmate Nikitha (Samyuktha). He meets with an accident and slips into coma. He wakes up after sixteen years to see his friend Mani (Yogi Babu) married to his sister. He is shocked and surprised to see the changes Chennai has gone through.

When he finds things going tough, he agrees to work as a security at a museum where he finds his family statue which is now quite popular in the country as it belongs to ancient kingdom. But a politician (KS Ravi Kumar) claims that it belongs to him. How he gets the statue back from him and overcomes all odds form the rest. And there is Kajal Aggarwal to romance for Ravi.

Three cheers to Ravi. He has pulled it off in style. Humour comes naturally for him. Yogi Babu comes with funny one-liners. Kajal Aggarwal has little to do, while KS Ravikumar gets a meaty role.

Hiphop Tamizha’s songs are catchy while Richard M Nathan’s cinematography is bright and beautiful. Comali is a fun-filled entertainer for a hearty laugh.