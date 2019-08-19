32% of Indian population could be affected with fatty liver diseases: Guv

Chennai: “Epidemeological studies suggest that upto 32 per cent of population in India could be affected with fatty liver diseases. A major threat for the liver is from obesity and fatty liver diseases,” stated Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

He was speaking during the inaugural event of an international conference on ‘minimally-invasive’ liver surgery organised by GEM Hospitals in Chennai recently.

Most of the liver related ailments can be prevented by regular exercise, avoiding alcohol consumption and a healthy diet intake. Nowadays, it is not uncommon to find youngsters in their thirties developing liver cirrhosis, noted Banwarilal Purohit.

He went on to add that Tamilnadu has always been well known for the special attention that it provides to the sick and suffering. Many innovative techniques, be it liver transplantation, or eye care or cardiac treatment, they have been propagated widely in the State. It is a matter of immense pride for us that most cutting-edge medical procedures being performed anywhere in the world are now being done in our Chennai hospitals at a cost which is far less. Tamilnadu is hence figuring as the main hub for medical tourism in the eastern part of the world.

“About 50 leading surgeons from all over India who are specializing in liver surgeries shared their experiences in this conference and about 400 delegates from across the globe participated in it. Liver diseases from viral infections and alcohol are very high. To add to the list, fatty liver diseases are also on the rise. To handle this entire disease burden, minimally invasive liver surgeries have gained momentum around the world,” GEM Hospital CEO, Dr Asokan said.

“In connection with the conference a pre-conference surgical workshop at GEM Hospitals was organised in which 50 surgeons form across the country participated along with the international faculty. Such academic conferences will help surgeons learn newer techniques which will help them to serve patients better,” GEM Hospital, Chennai, director Dr P Senthilnathan and organising chairman of the conference.