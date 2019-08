Chennai: Selaiyur post office is situated on Chitlapakkam Main Road, near Mahalakshmi Nagar.

Viswanathan, a resident of Chitlapakkam, says “The building is not spacious. Counters are on the side space of the building and there is always a long queue. There is not sufficient parking space, either. I request the Postal Department to shift the office to a more spacious place.”