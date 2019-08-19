Indian Overseas Bank conducts zonal level meet

Chennai, Aug 19: As per the instructions issued by Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, the first stage of the bottom up consultative process designed to generate ideas and review performance of the branches and their alignment with the national priorities was conducted in Chennai on 17 and 18 August by Indian Overseas Bank in the presence of MD and CEO, Karnam Sekar involving all the branches within the region’s jurisdiction.

The meet focused on the ways and means to increase the credit to various sector of the economy, enhanced use of technology to bring about innovation and enable big data analytics, and make banking citizen-centric as well as more responsive to the needs and aspirations of senior citizens, farmers, small industries, entrepreneurs, youth, students and women, said a press release.

The meet also focused on bank’s performance and its alignment with the national priorities in areas such as credit support for economic growth, infrastructure industry, farm sector and blue economy, education loans, and many more.