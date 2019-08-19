Modern Foods’ new products to focus on health, wellness

Chennai, Aug 19: Iconic brand, Modern Foods launched its new and improved health and wellness bread range for health-conscious consumers. Its latest range includes new and improved superior products of healthy and nutritious bread. These are 100 per cent whole wheat bread, Hi-Fibre brown bread, whole wheat with oats and flax seeds.

“Consumers are switching to health and wellness-driven choices. There is a marked consumer shift towards products and services that are perceived to be relatively healthy and enhance people’s sense of physical and mental wellness. To address this evolving need of consumers, we have revamped our product claims,” said CEO, Modern Foods, Aseem Soni. “For example, our Oats and Flax bread now boasts to take care of consumer’s 23 per cent daily dietary fibre requirement. We are also collaborating with Ryan Fernando, a leading nutritionist in Bangalore as a nutritional consultant for our health and wellness range.”