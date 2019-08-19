More rain expected in TN due to upper air circulation

Chennai: A day after the city Meteorological department announced that 13 districts in Tamilnadu would receive heavy downpour in the next few days, rain lashed several parts in Chennai and and nearby areas.

According to the Met department forecast, 13 districts, including Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, will receive heavy rainfall.

Chennai received intermittent showers from Saturday night and at 8 am today, it became heavy and for one hour, the city received heavy downpour. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea. For the next 24 to 48 hours, sky condition is likely to be cloudy and light to moderate rainfall may occur.

A media report said, formation of upper air circulation led to incessant rain in Tamilnadu districts and Puducherry. Alangayam in Vellore district received the maximum rainfall (15 cm in the last 24 hours); Tirupattur (10 cm), Thirupuvanam and Virudhunagar (7 cm).

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places: Vellore, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Thiruvarur districts, Karaikal and Puducherry in the next two days.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kerala, South interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Telangana, added the report.