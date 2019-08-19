Over 2,000 TN fishermen chased away by Lankan Navy

Rameswaram: Tamilnadu Coastal Mechanised Fishermen Association president P Sesuraja yesterday demanded the Centre and the State governments to take steps to find a permanent solution to the recurring problem faced by Indian fishermen from the Sri Lankan navy in areas near Katchatheevu.

He alleged that over 2,000 fishermen who were fishing in more than 700 mechanised boats near Katchatheevu and Dhanushkodi were chased away by the island nation’s Navy personnel.

The Lankan Naval personnel had destroyed GPS communication equipment, fish and nets and even threw equipment into the sea. Sesuraja further alleged that the Lankan Naval personnel in seven patrol boats had come around 11 pm on Saturday where the men were fishing. They then turned on giant lights.

Likewise on 13 August, the Lankan Naval personnel had snapped the fishing nets of over 50 boats and chased away more than 2,000 fishermen who were engaged in fishing in their territorial waters.