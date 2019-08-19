Raj Kumar stars in Grand Prix CC win

Chennai: Riding on a century from R Raj Kumar’s superb knock of 114, Grand Prix CC romped to a 203-run win over Companions CC in the TNCA Lower Division League.

Courtesy Raj Kumar’s innings, Grand Prix scored 340 for eight and then dismissed Companions for 137 with R Yokesh Kumar taking four for 31 and R Ashwin claiming three for 26.

Brief scores:

V-DIVISION ‘A’: Friends XI 152 in 35 overs (NS Yuvan Sankar 57*, R Poovarasan 5/21) lost to Vepery Cricket Club 155/7 in 35.2 overs (KR Abishek 35, A Edwin Arasan 3/30, K Dravid 3/28); Chennai P&T Audit Recreation Club 182/9 in 50 overs (P Aravind Ram 35*, G Yugendhiran 34, M Dinakaran 3/66) lost to Kamyuth Club 184/6 in 36.2 overs (R Magesh 45*, S Sachin 38, K Padmanaban 37, P Lithish Kumar 36, J Parthiban 4/43); Netaji Cricket Club 162 in 44.3 overs (S Vasudevan 39, Dinesh Rex Fernandez 4/42) lost to St. Mary’s Cricket Club 163/8 in 41 overs (S Mohan Raj 63, S Yugesh 33, S Vasudevan 4/51, P Gokul Krishnamoorthy 3/32); Gems Cricket Club 216 in 48.3 overs (V Rupesh 65, C Bhargav 52, N Raghavendran 36, Abhay Narayan Rajesh 4/26, M Sathish Kumar 4/75) bt Gandhi Cricket Club 119 in 35.2 overs (M Vishnu 62, P Mariyappan 3/22, PR Venkatsubramanian 3/35); Youth Centre Cricket Club 244/8 in 50 overs (Hussain J Darbar 54, C Herald Prabhudas 34, B Sanjeevan 4/58) lost to George Town United Club 248/7 in 45.3 overs (N Raghav 64, S Rajiv 46, B Sanjeevan 42, T Velmurugan 34)

V-DIVISION ‘D’: Grand Prix Cricket Club 340/8 in 50 overs (R Raj Kumar 114, VP Bharathiraja 55, S Rajesh 4/105) bt Companions Cricket Club 137 in 29.4 overs (R Yokesh Kumar 4/31, R

Ashwin 3/26)