Rajakilpakkam lake rejuvenation going on in full swing

Chennai: Water conservationists from Telangana, Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan recently visited the Rajakilpakkam lake and interacted with volunteers involved in restoring the waterbody.

The Federation of Rajakilpakkam Residents’ Welfare Association, comprising of about 23 resident welfare associations, has joined hands for this cause.

Work is currently under way to de-silt the lake, apart from strengthening and widening the bunds. Residents turned out in large numbers to take part in the restoration and cleaning activity which kick-started 13 July. The coordinators of the initiative said they were overwhelmed by the response and were motivated to carry out the work.

Speaking to this paper about the initiative, Federation of Rajakilpakkam Residents’ Welfare Association president Classic E Chandran, said they were inspired by the work carried out by the locals in Chitlapakkam.

“We, too, have several water resources in and around our locality and most of them cry for attention. So, we thought it was high time we stepped in. We have sought permission from Kanchipuram Collector P Ponnaiah, who had given us the go-ahead,” he said.

Chandran further said several of them from the locality have come forward to sponsor the clean-up drive.

“Our initial aim will be to clean the lake, following which we will move to the bunds,” he stated. Chandran also requested volunteers to actively take part in the initiative.

For details, contact 9381010906/ 98845 06335.