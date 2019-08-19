Syndicate Bank initiates workshops

Chennai, Aug 19: Syndicate Bank recently initiated a consultative workshops for idea generation. The objective of the workshops is to provide bottom-up approach to stimulate the ideation process.

The ideas aim at optimizing banking by increasing use of technology and aligning banking with the national priorities. The workshops will begin by reviewing of bank’s performance in last five years across various business divisions to identify area specific issues and growth potential, said a press release.

“As a team we are serious and dedicated at undertaking these ideation sessions as directed by department of financial services, Ministry of Finance,” said Executive Director, Syndicate Bank, S Krishnan. “Brainstorming sessions are being mobilized across all branches of the bank where senior bankers are aim at generation of ideas that keep national priorities and customer service as importance.”

An in-depth ideation process will be undertaken to assess and improve various functions of banking that would create a road map for bank’s future. These functions will include digital payments business, credit for country’s MSME, use of technology, retail lending, agriculture credit and corporate governance in the bank.