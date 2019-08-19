Walkathon held by Rotary Club of Adambakkam

Chennai: Within a few days of taking charge as the president, the team led by Sreekumar organised a lot of programmes in the neighbourhood last week.

According to a press release, the members participated in a walkathon organized by Rotary District 3232 on 4 August at Besant Nagar beach to show its support in stopping child labor.

The team supported the ‘Interact club’ of a private school in Nanganallur and organised a field trip for Class IX and Class X students to private ice-cream factory and paint manufacturing unit on 5 August.

More than 80 students benefitted with this trip in getting an experience of all the processes involved before they get the end product in the stores.