Atharvaa is a busy bee

Atharvaa Murali and Anupama Parameswaran shares the screen for a rom-com, being produced and directed by Kannan of Jayam Kondan and Kanden Kadhalai fame. The team has completed the first schedule.

Says Kannan, “We are happy to announce that a major portion of the shoot is already over in the first 20-day schedule. We erected a set resembling a house in Neelankarai, which will be one of the major backdrops in the film. We also canned an action sequence choreographed by Stunt Silva in crowded lanes of Pudhupettai.”

“Atharvaa is as director’s actor. He is a wonderful performer and has given his best in the movie. Anupama Parameswaran plays a never-seen-before role. It will have shades of what Trisha did in 96. Aadukalam Naren, Kaali Venkat, Jagan, and Vidyulekha Raman are also in the cast.”

The cast and crew of the movie will be in Russia from first week of September to shoot some important scenes.

Cinematography is by Shanmugha Sundaram, Kabilan Vairamuthu pens the dialogues and R K Selva handles editing.

The movie is bankrolled by Kannan’s Masala Pix in association with MKRP Productions. Plans are on for release this December.