Bose Venkat happy with ‘Kanni Maadam’ first look

Actor Bose Venkat is high spirited and greatly rejoicing over the decorous reception for the first look of his forthcoming film Kanni Maadam that marks his directorial debut.

With actor Suriya launching the first look, the actor says, “If not for the great hearted gesture of Suriya sir, this would have not been possible. I am really thankful for his support towards the film by launching the first look.” He adds, “Kanni Maadam is based on some of real life incidents, which I encountered during my initial days in Chennai as auto-rickshaw driver.”

Featuring newcomers Sriram and Gayathri in lead roles, Kanni Maadam has Aadukalam Murugadass, Gajaraj, Valeena Princes, Vishnu Ramasamy and Super Good Subramani appearing in important roles.